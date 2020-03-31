Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.