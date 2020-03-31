Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

