Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,559 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $53,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

NYSE WY opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

