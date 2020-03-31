Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145,877 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.38% of CNH Industrial worth $57,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,588,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,578,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

