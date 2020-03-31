Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,904 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of Burlington Stores worth $47,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.