Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 87,408 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,408 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $48,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

