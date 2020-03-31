Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,339 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.95% of Trex worth $49,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,187,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Trex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 566,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,401,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 338,496 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

