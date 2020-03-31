Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 258,022 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,022 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.19% of Acushnet worth $53,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acushnet by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acushnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

