Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,273,936 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273,936 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $53,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.64%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

