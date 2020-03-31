Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 106,803 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $49,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 88.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 444.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE:KL opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.33. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.