Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,410 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.65% of Omnicell worth $56,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,288. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

