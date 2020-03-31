Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thermon Group worth $46,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE THR opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $473.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.51. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

