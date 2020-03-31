Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,353 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.78% of Ambarella worth $56,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ambarella by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ambarella by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $237,711.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,813,641.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $121,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,280 shares in the company, valued at $45,050,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,404 shares of company stock worth $1,713,797. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.