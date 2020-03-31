Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 14,558 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $47,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,333,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 380,175 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

