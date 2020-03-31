Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.58% of Westlake Chemical worth $51,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after buying an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 268,924 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $4,314,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

