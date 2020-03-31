Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $54,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $139,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.