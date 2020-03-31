Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $57.31 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.14% of Fox Factory worth $57,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after buying an additional 179,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,752,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 519,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

