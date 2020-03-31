Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $56.10 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 145,253 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $56,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,669 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,890 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

