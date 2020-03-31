Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $53.74 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $53,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,660,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

