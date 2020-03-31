Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $49.14 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230,573 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.31.

MMM stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

