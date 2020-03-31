Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $47.60 Million Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.41% of Inphi worth $47,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.64. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.