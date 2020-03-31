Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Sony worth $53,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sony by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 183,015 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

