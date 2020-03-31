Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366,004 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Raytheon worth $48,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $122,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $86,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,110,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,109,000 after buying an additional 384,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 892,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average of $205.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

