Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.52% of National Retail Properties worth $48,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,358,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,206,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE:NNN opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.