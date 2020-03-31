Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,213,277 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $56,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,456,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Regions Financial stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

