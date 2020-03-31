Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.39% of IDEX worth $51,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 176,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

