Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 94,277 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of FMC worth $46,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

FMC opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.