Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,254,476 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,476 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $54,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 495,481.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 163,509 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

