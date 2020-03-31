Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,179,669 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.09% of First Horizon National worth $56,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in First Horizon National by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after buying an additional 1,490,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 914,741 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,599,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 829,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,329,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after buying an additional 727,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Horizon National by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

First Horizon National stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

