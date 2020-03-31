Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.01% of FB Financial worth $49,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

