Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,572,556 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 6,671.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572,556 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.82% of Parsley Energy worth $49,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.