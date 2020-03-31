Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Corporate Income Defensive Etf (NYSEARCA:IHYD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Corporate Income Defensive Etf (NYSEARCA:IHYD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Corporate Income Defensive Etf worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Corporate Income Defensive Etf during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHYD opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive Etf has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

