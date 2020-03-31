Jane Street Group LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,178 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of American Outdoor Brands worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at $211,780.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

