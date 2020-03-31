Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.67 and last traded at C$15.67, 2,103 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.

