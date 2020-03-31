iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 87,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

