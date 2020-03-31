Ironveld (LON:IRON) Issues Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of IRON opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.68. Ironveld has a 12-month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ironveld in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider John Nicholas Harrison acquired 2,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($36,174.69).

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

