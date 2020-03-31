Ironveld (LON:IRON) Issues Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of IRON opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.68. Ironveld has a 12-month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.18 ($0.03).
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ironveld in a research note on Monday.
About Ironveld
Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.