Iqvia Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iqvia in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Iqvia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of IQV opened at $112.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

