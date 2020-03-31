iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $36.30, 75,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 32,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.