Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Burford Capital (BUR)

3/31/2020 – Burford Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Burford Capital was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/26/2020 – Burford Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,164 ($15.31) to GBX 1,094 ($14.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Burford Capital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/10/2020 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/3/2020 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 402.80 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,863 ($24.51). The company has a market cap of $885.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 479.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 697.94.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

