Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.35 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.28.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIP.UN opened at C$13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0258 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.