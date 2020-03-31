Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after buying an additional 188,708 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after buying an additional 1,030,751 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after buying an additional 1,466,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after buying an additional 980,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE:IPG opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

