Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Interfor from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.95. The firm has a market cap of $397.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.74.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.