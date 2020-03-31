Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Interfor from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.95. The firm has a market cap of $397.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.74.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$456.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

