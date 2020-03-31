Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.