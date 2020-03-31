Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,893,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,775,000 after buying an additional 312,010 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $17,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Innoviva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 595,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

