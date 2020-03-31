Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IMKTA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 314.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

