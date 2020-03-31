Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IMKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
IMKTA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 314.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
