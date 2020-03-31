Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$42.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.23. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

