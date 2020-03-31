Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,247,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

