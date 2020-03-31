Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IEM opened at GBX 272.98 ($3.59) on Tuesday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 361 ($4.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $613.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.
About Impax Environmental Markets
