Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IEM opened at GBX 272.98 ($3.59) on Tuesday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 361 ($4.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $613.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.