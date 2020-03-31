IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 406,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

FBIO stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 109.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

