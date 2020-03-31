IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telefonica by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Telefonica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telefonica by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

